The first film of the Star Wars saga, "A New Hope," will be screened in Istanbul's Zorlu Performing Arts Center (PSM) accompanied by music performed by the Istanbul Film Orchestra under the direction of conductor David Mahoney.

According to the statement from the organization company, the event will take place on May 4, World Star Wars Day, in collaboration with Piu Entertainment and Zorlu PSM.

"Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope" (originally titled "Star Wars") is a seminal science fiction film marking the inception of the Star Wars saga. Released in 1977, it intertwines elements of adventure, action and drama.

Princess Leia Organa finds herself held captive by the malevolent Empire, having been seized by Darth Vader, a key figure aiding the Empire in suppressing a rebellion with the destructive force of the Death Star. Luke Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Han Solo unite their efforts to liberate her, with the assistance of the droids R2-D2 and C-3PO. Joined by the princess, their collective goal is to thwart the Empire's oppressive agenda and restore peace and joy to the galaxy.