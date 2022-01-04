No white dress but white face: A Bulgarian Muslim bridal tradition

The remote mountain village of Ribnovo in southwest Bulgaria has kept its traditional winter marriage ceremony alive despite decades of Communist persecution, followed by poverty that forced many men to seek work abroad.
Bulgarian Muslim bride Kimile Avdinova has makeup applied to her face during her wedding ceremony in the village of Ribnovo, in the Rhodope Mountains, Bulgaria, Jan. 2, 2022.
The wedding ritual was resurrected with vigor among the Pomaks – Slavs who converted to Islam under Ottoman rule.
Bulgarian Muslim bride Kimile Avdinova has makeup applied to her face during her wedding ceremony in the village of Ribnovo, in the Rhodope Mountains, Bulgaria, Jan. 2, 2022.
The highlight of the ceremony is the painting of the bride's face, wherein a private rite open only to female in-laws, her face is covered in thick, chalky white paint and decorated with colorful sequins.
Avdinova has makeup applied to her face during her wedding ceremony in the village of Ribnovo, Bulgaria, Jan. 2, 2022.
