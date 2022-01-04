Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

No white dress but white face: A Bulgarian Muslim bridal tradition

by REUTERS Jan 04, 2022 2:15 pm +03 +03:00

The remote mountain village of Ribnovo in southwest Bulgaria has kept its traditional winter marriage ceremony alive despite decades of Communist persecution, followed by poverty that forced many men to seek work abroad.

Bulgarian Muslim bride Kimile Avdinova has makeup applied to her face during her wedding ceremony in the village of Ribnovo, in the Rhodope Mountains, Bulgaria, Jan. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The wedding ritual was resurrected with vigor among the Pomaks – Slavs who converted to Islam under Ottoman rule.

Bulgarian Muslim bride Kimile Avdinova has makeup applied to her face during her wedding ceremony in the village of Ribnovo, in the Rhodope Mountains, Bulgaria, Jan. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The highlight of the ceremony is the painting of the bride's face, wherein a private rite open only to female in-laws, her face is covered in thick, chalky white paint and decorated with colorful sequins.

Avdinova has makeup applied to her face during her wedding ceremony in the village of Ribnovo, Bulgaria, Jan. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Avdinova dances during her wedding ceremony in the village of Ribnovo, Bulgaria, Jan. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Avdinova has makeup applied to her face during her wedding ceremony, Bulgaria, Jan. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Avdinova and her groom, Kadri Kichukov, walk outside her house during their wedding ceremony, Bulgeria, Jan. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Bulgarian Muslim women watch as guests dance at the wedding ceremony of Kimile Avdinova and her groom Kadri Kichukov in the village of Ribnovo, Bulgeria, Jan. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Women look at the dowry for the wedding ceremony of Kimile Avdinova and her groom Kadri Kichukov in the village of Ribnovo, Bulgaria, Jan. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Avdinova and her groom Kadri Kichukov welcome guests during their wedding ceremony in the village of Ribnovo, Bulgaria, Jan. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Women look at the dowry for the wedding ceremony of Kimile Avdinova and her groom Kadri Kichukov in the village of Ribnovo, Bulgaria, Jan. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Avdinova dances next to her groom Kichukov during their wedding ceremony in the village of Ribnovo, Bulgaria, Jan. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Avdinova and her groom pose in front of their dowry during their wedding ceremony in the village of Ribnovo, Bulgaria, Jan. 2, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.