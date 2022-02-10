The organizers have canceled the annual Leipzig Book Fair, the second biggest book fair in Germany after the Frankfurt Book Fair, one more time over the pandemic uncertainty.

"The desire for a personal meeting at the Leipzig Book Fair was enormous," organizers said on their website. "But numerous cancellations by exhibitors within the last few days have meant that the expected quality and breadth of content of such a large public fair can no longer be guaranteed."

According to the official website, the Leipzig Book Fair is the most important get-together in the spring for the book and media industry, connecting readers with authors, publishers and media companies from Germany and around the world. A large number of people visit the book fair every year to experience a diversity of literature and gain new perspectives.

Covering a diverse range of topics and trends in fiction, non-fiction and specialist literature, the fair has a special focus on a single host country each year. This is the third cancellation of Germany's second-largest book fair since the pandemic began. It was due to have been held from March 17-20.

According to industry reports, major publishing groups such as Oetinger and Penguin Random House said in recent days they would not be attending.

The organizers also announced that due to the short lead time, no digital alternative program will be implemented this year. "Selected award ceremonies such as the Leipzig Book Award for European Understanding on March 16 and the Leipzig Book Fair Prize on March 17 will take place and be streamed. Details will be announced promptly," their statement added. According to them, the fair 2023 will take place from March 23 to 26.