The exhibition “Yansıma” ("Reflection"), consisting of works by art brut (outsider art) artist Ipek Mursaloğlu, was on display Saturday at Kaleemat Art House in Istanbul’s Kadıköy district. Featuring about 60 works, including oil paintings and pastels, by the artist, the show is open until Sept. 30.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) about the exhibition, Kaleemat Art House’s Art Director Adnan al-Ahmad said the art gallery seeks out outsider and contemporary art. Ahmad said he cares about exchanging ideas with the artists that he works with, both technically and aesthetically, as the artist and the gallery nourish each other.

Indicating that he met Mursaloğlu two years ago and was influenced by her ostrich paintings, Ahmad said: “Throughout the history of art, many bird figures have been studied, but the ostriches painted by Mursaloğlu have a unique style. The ostrich is a large and heavy bird, but it is also free and intelligent. The fact that it is so free although it is a flightless bird is one of the features that make it interesting.”

An ostrich painting by İpek Mursaloğlu at the exhibition, Istanbul, Turkey, Sept. 4, 2020. (AA PHOTO)

Mursaloğlu, who reflected on the ostrich figure in her latest exhibition by gleaning inspiration from her 2017 book titled “Yansıma," said she focuses on symbolic language in her works. “The free flight of birds is represented by peace, love, beauty and love in my emotional world. I have seen a lot of similarities between the ostrich and human behaviors. For instance, the way that the ostrich buries its head in the sand like people’s escape from incidents around them is one of the most noticeable,” she noted.

Mursaloğlu said she views people as an observer and then produces her works in various forms. Pointing out that she has also painted the ostrich in many different ways and in various positions, the artist continued: “In every painting you see, I tell a different story that reflects on me throughout my life. The name of the exhibition ‘Yansıma’ (meaning 'Reflection') actually comes from here. It is the reflections of what is happening around me, what I have read, that is, what I have experienced. We have prepared for this exhibition for more than a year, and we have created such a selection from thousands of works. I hope art lovers will find something of their own in the exhibition and enjoy it.”