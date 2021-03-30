Top 15 spring destinations in Turkey

Located in the southeast, Mardin has much to offer with its rich cultural and historical heritage. Considered Turkey's southeastern pearl, Mardin is a wonder to discover with its landmark stone houses.
Located on the Aegean, Bodrum is best known for its luxurious hotels, trendy beach clubs and magnificent marinas. While this sounds pricey, it's still possible to visit this mega-town and peninsula off the southwestern tip of Turkey without breaking the bank.
Located in the western province Kırklareli, Iğneada especially welcomes campers around the country and world due to its breathtaking nature, which is especially lush in spring.
Datça is a spectacular peninsula located between the better-known holiday destinations of Bodrum and Marmaris that is known for its beautiful nature, history and beaches. It boasts many pristine coves for snorkeling and diving.
Situated in the expanding central area of Turkey, the ancient fairy-tale land that is Cappadocia has more to offer than a journey into history alone. With its underground cities, fabulous sunsets, hot air balloon rides, horseback tours and hotels offering cave room options, Cappadocia is an amazing place to visit.
With the weather getting warmer, Mersin provides a great opportunity to take a quick dip and explore Maiden’s Castle, which was built on an islet in 1199. More on ancient coastal castles in Turkey can be found here.
One of the world’s oldest continuously inhabited cities, Gaziantep in the southeast offers unique architecture, a rich history and delicious food to boot.
Located in northern Turkey’s Karabük province, Safranbolu is beautiful in every season. Safranbolu is a typical Ottoman city, with classic buildings and streets. It was an important stop for caravan trade for centuries.
Deeply rooted in history and with marvelous bays, Çanakkale’s Assos offers tranquility and nature, especially in spring.
At an altitude of more than 1,000 meters (3,280 feet), Uzungöl is covered in spruce trees and is ideal for trekking, bird watching and botanical tours.
Located in the western Balıkesir province, the island offers a history dating back to ancient Greece. Bearing historical heritage in addition to its natural beauty, today the island hosts tourists from all nationalities.
Considered the perfect pandemic getaway, Şirince is located in the western Izmir province.
Though a very popular tourist destination in fall, Yedigöller National Park to the north of Bolu invites nature lovers and campers to enjoy tranquility while walking along the park surrounded by a rich variety of plants and animals. With the trees in bloom, you can explore the seven lakes it is named after. The area offers the perfect scenery for travelers and nature photographers as well as passionate campers.
