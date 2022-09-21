Paris' Orsay Museum takes visitors on a journey showcasing Edvard Munch's oeuvre with a new exhibition featuring his 100 works, spanning 60 years to show that the art of the Norwegian painter cannot be degraded to his famed composition "The Scream."
Because the complexity of Munch's work is largely unknown, the exhibition seeks to showcase his entire artistic evolution, said curator Claire Berardi.
The exhibition "Un poème de vie, d'amour et de mort," which translates as "a poem about life, love and death," was created in collaboration with the Munch Museum in Oslo and will remain on display until Jan. 22.
The collection is not organized chronologically but focuses instead on Munch's recurring motifs of loneliness, love, disappearance and death, themes which go hand-in-hand with the various existential crises endured by the painter and graphic artist.
Munch's fears can be seen in the sinuous lines of his compositions, paintings, etchings, lithographs and wood carvings, as well as the powerful and dynamic colors he used.
Among the major works on display in Paris are "Vampire," "Melancholy," "Metabolism (Life and Death)," and "Evening on Karl Johan Street." Munch's iconic "The Scream" original is not in Paris, but its first version in print, a lithograph from 1895, is on display.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.