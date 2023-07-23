The world-famous star Yasmin Levy, with her passionate voice and emotionally charged songs that touch the hearts of music lovers worldwide, will meet her devoted fans in Istanbul on Aug. 10.

As an exceptional interpreter of Ladino music, Yasmin Levy also incorporates Turkish melodies into her musical journey. On Aug.10, she will grace the stage at Turkcell Vadi with her years of expertise and perform her beloved songs, blending various genres of music, including Latin and Sephardic music, Andalusian flamenco, Turkish music, and Arab melodies, creating a unique and mesmerizing experience for her fans.

Yasmin Levy, who learned to play the piano at 6 and made her debut in front of an audience at 21, has received numerous accolades from some of the world's most prominent newspapers, such as The New York Times, USA Today, Boston Globe, The Sunday Times, The Times, and The Independent, praising her music.

She has also delivered outstanding performances at prestigious venues like the Sydney Opera House, London Barbican Center, and New York Carnegie Hall. Furthermore, her song "Me Voy," composed as a contribution to intercultural collaboration, won first place at the Anna Lindh International Song Lyrics Competition.

Recognized for her voluntary humanitarian efforts during the conflicts in the Middle East, Yasmin Levy was appointed as a "Child and Peace Goodwill Ambassador." Throughout her music career, she has released eight albums in Ladino, Spanish, and Hebrew languages, with her songs amassing over 150 million views on YouTube.

Yasmin Levy, who hails from a Sephardic family with roots in Türkiye's Manisa, incorporates Turkish musical influences profoundly into her music. With her frequent use of Sephardic and Latin melodies, she has also contributed to the soundtracks of popular series like "Kulüp," ("The Club") where her song "Adios Kerida" has been well-received.