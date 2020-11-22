Pera Museum’s Learning Programs will mark Teachers’ Day on Nov. 24 with a special program. As part of the program, teachers will be able to take a guided tour of online exhibitions “Intersecting Worlds: Ambassadors and Painters,” “Coffee Break,” “Anatolian Weights and Measures” and “Miniature 2.0: Miniature in Contemporary Art.” They also can access detailed information about the pieces featured in these exhibitions.

As part of the “Coffee Break” exhibition tour, participants explore the routines and rituals that have been formed around coffee, the “magical fruit” that reached the Ottoman territory from Yemen in the 15th century in the axis of Kütahya ceramics that have contributed to the development of coffee culture.

During the tour, “Intersecting Worlds: Ambassadors and Painters,” consisting of pieces selected from the Orientalist Painting Collection, they will look into the portraits of ambassadors made from the 17th century to the 19th century and also witness their strategic role in the art environment.

The collection exhibition, “Anatolian Weights and Measures,” which brings together a broad selection of weights and measures that were used in Anatolia for nearly 4,000 years, from the Middle Bronze Age to the Early Republic, also offers an interesting tour experience for teachers. Following the digital tour, teachers will create a time calendar using materials such as paper and pencils. While designing their own personal “timers” with inspiration from everyday life, they will participate in a workshop where they can experience the difference between the time measured and the time felt.

The online exhibition tour ends with the exhibition, “Miniature 2.0: Miniature in Contemporary Art.” During this tour, teachers will be exploring contemporary miniature interpretations of 14 artists from various countries including Turkey, Iran, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, and explore methods of turning this topic into entertaining course content.