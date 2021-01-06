In photos: One of the worst landslides in modern Norwegian history

Norwegian authorities said Tuesday that they had abandoned hope of finding survivors after a landslide swept away homes in a residential area almost a week ago, killing seven people.
Houses damaged by a large landslide that hit the city of Ask, Gjerdrum municipality, Norway, Jan. 1, 2021.
People place lights at the edge of the now-settled landslide in Ask, in Gjerdrum, Norway, Jan. 1, 2021.
Three people are still missing from the Dec. 30 disaster that destroyed at least nine buildings with more than 30 apartments in the village of Ask, located 25 kilometers (16 miles) northeast of Oslo. The landslide was among the worst in modern Norwegian history.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.