In photos: One of the worst landslides in modern Norwegian history

by DAILY SABAH Jan 06, 2021 11:51 am +03 +03:00

Norwegian authorities said Tuesday that they had abandoned hope of finding survivors after a landslide swept away homes in a residential area almost a week ago, killing seven people.

Houses damaged by a large landslide that hit the city of Ask, Gjerdrum municipality, Norway, Jan. 1, 2021.

(Terje Pedersen/NTB via Reuters)

People place lights at the edge of the now-settled landslide in Ask, in Gjerdrum, Norway, Jan. 1, 2021.

Three people are still missing from the Dec. 30 disaster that destroyed at least nine buildings with more than 30 apartments in the village of Ask, located 25 kilometers (16 miles) northeast of Oslo. The landslide was among the worst in modern Norwegian history.

(Jil Yngland/NTB Scanpix via Reuters)

Rescue crews work with a drone in the landslide-hit area in Ask, Gjerdrum, Norway, Jan. 2, 2021.

(NTB/Erik Schroeder via Reuters)

An aerial view of the area the landslide covered in Ask, Gjerdrum municipality, Norway, Dec. 31, 2020.

(Jaran Wasrud/The Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE)/NTB via  Reuters)

Emergency service teams conduct rescue operations two days after the landslide in Ask, Gjerdrum municipality, Norway, Jan. 1, 2021.

(Terje Bendiksby/NTB via Reuters)

Rescue efforts continue following a large landslide that destroyed several buildings in Ask, Gjerdrum, Norway, Jan. 5, 2021.

(NTB/Terje Pedersen via Reuters)

Rescue crews work following a deadly landslide that hit a residential area in Ask, Gjerdrum, Norway, Jan. 2, 2021.

(NTB/Jil Yngland via Reuters)

Rescue work continues following a large landslide that destroyed several buildings in Ask, Gjerdrum, Norway, Jan. 5, 2021.

(NTB/Terje Pedersen via Reuters)

Rescue workers continue to search for survivors after a major landslide in Ask, Norway, Jan. 4, 2021.

(NTB/Terje Pedersen via Reuters)

Rescue crew members work on a site following a deadly landslide that hit a residential area in Ask, Gjerdrum, Norway, Jan. 3, 2021.

Rescue efforts continue in the search for survivors following a large landslide that destroyed several buildings in Ask, Gjerdrum, Norway Jan. 5, 2021.

(NTB/Terje Pedersen via Reuters)

Rescue workers continue to search for survivors in Ask, Gjerdrum, Norway, Jan. 4, 2021.

(NTB/Fredrik Hagen via Reuters)

Rescue team members and a dog search the area for survivors following the landslide in Ask, Gjeredrum, Norway, Jan. 2, 2021.

(Tor Erik Schroeder/NTB via AFP) 

Rescue efforts continue following a large landslide that destroyed several buildings in Ask, Gjerdrum, Norway, Jan. 4, 2021.

(NTB/Terje Pedersen via Reuters)

