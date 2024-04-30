The Suna and Inan Kıraç Foundation continue to contribute to the cultural bridge between Türkiye and Japan, and in honor of the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Pera Museum is set to host a special concert.

Since 2009, Pera Museum has hosted various events related to Japanese culture, including exhibitions featuring Akira Kurosawa, the Japan Media Arts Festival and Ikuo Hirayama, including the exhibition “Intersecting Worlds: Ambassadors and Painters” featuring a selection from the Inan Kıraç Foundation's Orientalist painting collection.

Additionally, the Istanbul Research Institute brought together art enthusiasts with the exhibition “The Crescent and the Sun Three Japanese in Istanbul.”

In the concert scheduled for Saturday, May 4, violinist Mina Aoki-Girardelli and pianist Çağdaş Özkan will present a program where listeners will explore various aspects of the violin repertoire.

Violin virtuoso Boris Belkin's student, Mina Aoki-Girardelli, will perform alongside pianist Çağdaş Özkan in the concert "From Beethoven to Prokofiev: A Musical Journey." This performance will present masterpieces from different eras, ranging from the classical giant Ludwig van Beethoven to the virtuosity of Pablo de Sarasate, from Fritz Kreisler's playful salon miniatures to the surreal world of Sergei Prokofiev. It promises to delight music lovers with timeless classics.