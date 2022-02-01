Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Year of the Tiger: Nations ring in new lunar year

by agencies Feb 01, 2022 9:58 am +03 +03:00

People across Asia prepared Monday for muted Lunar New Year celebrations amid concerns over the coronavirus and the virulent omicron variant, even as increasing vaccination rates raised hopes that the Year of the Tiger might bring life back closer to normal.

A child in a tiger costume walks with a lantern ahead of the Lunar New Year festivity at Yu Garden, following new COVID-19 cases in Shanghai, China, Jan. 28, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People shop to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year in Taipei, Taiwan, Jan. 30, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Staff members pose with “Fai Chun,” a traditional New Year decoration, at Main Media Centre, ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Lunar New Year, in Beijing, China, Jan. 31, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A worshipper wearing a face mask makes offerings of incense sticks on Lunar New Year's Eve, at the Man Mo Temple in Hong Kong, China, Jan. 31, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A girl visits an area decorated with lanterns ahead of the Lunar New Year festivity at Yu Garden, following the new coronavirus cases in Shanghai, China, Jan. 28, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People stand near Lunar New Year decorations at Fo Guang Shan Dong Zen Buddhist Temple in Jenjarom, Malaysia, Jan. 28, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman takes a selfie with Lunar New Year decorations at Fo Guang Shan Dong Zen Buddhist Temple in Jenjarom, Malaysia, Jan. 28, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A sparrow stands on a dragon head on the roof of the Amurva Bhumi temple during Lunar New Year celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 1, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Worshippers wearing face masks pray and touch a golden deer on Lunar New Year's Eve, at the Man Mo Temple in Hong Kong, China, Jan. 31, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Customers wearing face masks shop for decorations on Lunar New Year's Eve, in Hong Kong, China, Jan. 31, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Divers perform an underwater dragon show at the Jakarta Aquarium and Safari ahead of the Lunar New Year in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 31, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People pray at a temple to celebrate Lunar New Year in New Taipei City, Taiwan, Jan. 31, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

North Korean refugees and their family members bow in respect for their ancestors as they visit the Imjingak Pavilion near the border with North Korea, to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Paju, South Korea, Feb. 1, 2022.

(AP Photo)

People wearing protective masks, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, walk past lantern decorations on Lunar New Year's Eve at Chinatown in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, Jan. 31, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young places a flower as he visits the Imjingak Pavilion near the border with North Korea, to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Paju, South Korea, Feb. 1, 2022.

(AP Photo)

People wearing protective masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 walk through the Sea of Love bridge, which is decorated ahead of the Lunar New Year, at the Jakarta Aquarium and Safari in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 31, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Ethnic Chinese worshipers wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus pray to celebrate the Lunar New Year at a temple in Bali, Indonesia, Feb. 1, 2022.

(AP Photo)

North Korean refugees and their family members pay respects for their ancestors as they visit the Imjingak Pavilion near the border with North Korea, to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Paju, South Korea, Feb. 1, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A woman lights a candle during the lunar New Year celebrations at the Hok Lay Kiong temple in Bekasi, Indonesia, Feb. 1, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Worshippers pray during lunar New Year celebrations at the Hok Lay Kiong temple in Bekasi, Indonesia, Feb. 1, 2022.

(AP Photo)

People visit the statues of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung (L) and Kim Jong Il on Mansu Hill in Pyongyang, North Korea, on the occasion of the Lunar New Year holidays, Feb. 1, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A woman prays while holding incense at a Chinese temple to mark the start of the Lunar New Year in Banda Aceh, Feb. 1, 2022, ushering in the Year of the Tiger.

(AFP Photo)

A woman offers a prayer during Lunar New Year celebrations at a temple in Kolkata Eastern India, Feb. 1, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Members of the Chinese community in Mexico perform the traditional Chinese dragon dance at a Chinese restaurant in Mexico City, Jan. 31, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A man prays during the Lunar New Year at a temple in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Jan. 31, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Worshippers hold joss sticks during lunar New Year celebrations at the Hok Lay Kiong temple in Bekasi, Indonesia, Feb. 1, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A lion dance performer poses at Yamashitacho park on Lunar New Year's eve of the Tiger in Yokohama's Chinatown area, Jan. 31, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

People pray at Sin Sze Si Ya temple to celebrate Lunar New Year in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Feb. 1, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman wearing a protective mask prays during Lunar New Year celebrations, held amid the COVID-19 pandemic, at a temple in Bekasi, West Java, Indonesia, Feb. 1, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

People watch an underwater lion dance during the first day of the Lunar New Year at KLCC Aquaria in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Feb. 1, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A man sits at the Amurva Bhumi temple during the Lunar New Year of the Tiger celebration, amid the spread of omicron variant of the coronavirus in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 1, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People look at ice sculptures of tigers as Helsinki celebrates the upcoming Lunar New Year with a display of ice sculptures across the city in Helsinki, Finland, Jan. 31, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.