Year of the Tiger: Nations ring in new lunar year

People across Asia prepared Monday for muted Lunar New Year celebrations amid concerns over the coronavirus and the virulent omicron variant, even as increasing vaccination rates raised hopes that the Year of the Tiger might bring life back closer to normal.
A child in a tiger costume walks with a lantern ahead of the Lunar New Year festivity at Yu Garden, following new COVID-19 cases in Shanghai, China, Jan. 28, 2022.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.