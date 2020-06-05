The Pera Museum and the Istanbul Research Institute, renowned cultural establishments affiliated with the Sunan and Inan Kıraç Foundation in Istanbul, are preparing to meet art enthusiasts once again. After organizing exhibitions and public spaces according to required hygiene and social distancing measures, the institute will reopen June 15 and the museum will welcome visitors on June 16.

Pera Museum's building is located in Istanbul's Beyoğlu district.

Pera Museum and the Istanbul Research Institute, among the most important icons of Istanbul’s culture and art life, started their countdowns to reopening as part of the transition to controlled social life. The museum and institute were temporarily closed in mid-March to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but they continued to offer open access to digital exhibitions and publications and continued film, speech and learning activities online. Despite the gradual move of activities to the physical environment in mid-June, the digital content will remain available.

Beginning June 16, the Pera Museum will offer its “Orientalist Painting,” “Kütahya Tiles and Ceramics” and “Anatolian Weights and Measures” collection exhibitions. Through the end of June, the museum can be visited for free from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. In line with hygiene and social distancing measures, a limited number of visitors will be accepted at any given time in the exhibition halls, Pera Cafe and Artshop. Moreover, events at the Pera Learning Workshop and the Auditorium will continue through digital media. With the pandemic largely under control in Turkey, the new periodical exhibitions will be able to welcome visitors in the very near future.

The Istanbul Research Institute will open its ground floor hall to visitors, who will have the opportunity to see the institution’s current presentation, “Memories of Humankind: Stories from the Ottoman Manuscripts.” The exhibit can be visited for free from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day with the exception of Sunday. The library will continue to welcome researchers by reservation.

The Istanbul Research Institute's “Memories of Humankind: Stories from the Ottoman Manuscripts” exhibition.

Both institutions have increased hygiene measures in order to host guests in a healthier environment. Spaces will be disinfected at regular intervals, while hand sanitizer will be kept on each floor for visitors. Thermal cameras placed at the entrance will take the body temperature of entrants, mask-wearing will be mandatory, social distancing will be maintained with guidance signs and the number of visitors in the building will be limited.