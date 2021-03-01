10 pictures that will make you want to visit Turkey

With its mesmerizing historical sites, natural beauties, shining sun, sandy beaches and delicious kebabs, Turkey is a popular location for millions of tourists and even a viral pandemic has not been able to quell its charm. Bodrum may be best known for its luxurious hotels, trendy beach clubs and magnificent marinas but it's still possible to visit this mega-town and peninsula off the southwestern tip of Turkey without breaking the bank.
With such cultural and historical heritage, Turkey's southeastern pearl, Mardin is a wonder to discover with its landmark stone houses.
Situated in the expanding central area of Turkey, the ancient fairytale land that is Cappadocia has more to offer than a journey into history alone. With its underground cities, fabulous sunsets, hot air balloon rides, horseback tours and hotels offering cave room options, Cappadocia is sure a place to visit.
Quite often when a tourist thinks of Turkey, the first food that comes to mind is kebabs. Rightly so, I mean no one does it better than Turks. But there is another meal in town that not everyone might think of or know about until they come to Turkey and experience it for themselves. If one thinks "What could be so special about breakfast?" they should try the authentic Turkish breakfast experience that involves a traditional family gathering and sit-down affair rather than just a meal that offers an extensive array of tastes.
Located on the foothills of ancient Babadağ (Mount Cragus) in Muğla's Fethiye district, the walking track in the Butterfly Valley is one of the popular places of adventure-loving tourists.
And of course, let's not forget about never-ending shopping. Istanbul's historic Grand Bazaar resembles a living museum with its 557 years of history, thousands of daily visitors and shops offering both traditional and modern goods. It is not only Istanbul's but one of Turkey's most significant cultural and historic tourist attractions.
Turkey's iconic ancient city of Ephesus in the picturesque Aegean region is another historical wonder to discover. It is a crucial port city and cultural and commercial center at all stages of its history, which started from the prehistoric period and was inhabited uninterruptedly throughout the Hellenistic, Roman, Eastern Roman, principalities and Ottoman periods. If you are into history, there are plenty of more ancient cities to visit in Turkey. You can read more about it here.
Also known as the Blue Mosque, Sultan Ahmet is the first and only six-minaret mosque of Ottoman architecture. The construction of the mosque ended in 1617 and was built right across from the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque. Sultan Ahmet is one of the dozen historical sites of Turkey's most populated city Istanbul.
With the many rules and restrictions in place for the COVID-19 pandemic, finding safe, everyday activities can be challenging. During these trying times, trekking is a great way to keep your distance and soak up beautiful natural wonders. The Lycian Way, which takes its name from the ancient civilization of Lycia that once ruled the area, is one of the longest and most famous walking trails in the world. It starts in southwestern Muğla province and winds its way into southern Antalya province.
One of the most magical places in Turkey, Sümela Monastery is another wonder to visit. The monastery is a site of unique historical and cultural significance and a major tourist attraction. It was included on UNESCO's temporary list of World Heritage sites in 2000.
