10 pictures that will make you want to visit Turkey

Quite often when a tourist thinks of Turkey, the first food that comes to mind is kebabs. Rightly so, I mean no one does it better than Turks. But there is another meal in town that not everyone might think of or know about until they come to Turkey and experience it for themselves. If one thinks "What could be so special about breakfast?" they should try the authentic Turkish breakfast experience that involves a traditional family gathering and sit-down affair rather than just a meal that offers an extensive array of tastes.