Pera Museum’s Learning Programs have prepared interdisciplinary workshops inspired by its latest exhibition “Crystal Clear” for the half-term holiday break. As part of the program aimed at children aged between 4 and 12, children will join a guided three-dimensional online exhibition tour and obtain information at various workshops on design, philosophy, science and movement. They will also have the opportunity to express themselves through art. Workshops will be held via Zoom from Jan. 26 to Feb. 13.

The program consists of studies on improvised movements and body, experiments and science and abstract thinking and philosophy. The little participants will create three-dimensional designs using recyclables and will explore new techniques such as fabric dyeing. Also, they will be introduced to the concepts of carbon footprint, ecology, sustainability, recycling and healing through the metaphors of crystal and mineral.

As part of the workshop “Design with Recyclables,” inspired by artist Kıymet Daştan’s project, “I Am Afraid To (Not) Forget,” 4- to 6-year-old participants will create artistic productions with recyclables. Daştan started her project with experiments to create crystalline shapes by melting discs, which are becoming less and less popular today. In the workshop, children will consider each recyclable as a puzzle piece, create their own designs through trial and error, use their imagination and improve their manual skills. The museum kindly requests that children aged between 4 and 6 be accompanied by an adult.

In the “Improvised Movement: Find and Feel the Crystal” workshop, children will experiment with improvised movements.

Another workshop “Improvised Movement: Find and Feel the Crystal!” is prepared for the age group 7 to 9. While discovering and experimenting with improvised movements, children will embark on an imaginary journey to explore the crystals at home and pull them out of the soil. At the workshop, where bodies move freely, concepts such as softness, fragility and freedom will be discussed through this new experience.

Within the framework of the workshop “Crazy Molecules,” oriented for children aged between 7 and 9, participants will experiment on how crystals and the molecules that make up everything on Earth are formed using the workshop kit provided by Pera Learning. Exploring the mysterious world of chemistry, children will create their own molecules with soft candy while also developing their creative thinking abilities.

Another workshop for children aged between 7 and 9 is “Mystery of Magnetism.” The workshop participants will discover the gravity of the magnet using the workshop kit provided by Pera Learning again and create a compass using the Indian rope experiment method. They will be introduced to scientific concepts such as the gravitational force of magnets, magnetic field and magnetic field lines, and develop their ability of attention and focusing.

As part of the workshop “Weaving with Colorful Fabric,” prepared with inspiration from fabrics used by artists Adrien Vescovi, Güneş Terkol, Paul Maheke and Ilana Halper in the exhibition “Crystal Clear,” children aged between 7 and 12 will experience weaving as a tool of artistic expression. On small looms they prepare, participants will weave different fabrics with rope and a few simple materials and make colorful designs.

At the “Philosophy for Kids: Philosophers on Exhibition” workshop, aimed for children aged between 10 and 12, participants will explore and question what is behind everyday phenomena based on the main theme of the exhibition “Crystal Clear.” Children will look at these phenomena and what they mean for us, as well as our perceptions, views, the names of these phenomena and terms through philosophy. They will improve their skills of abstract and concrete thinking, as well as communication and verbal expression. For detailed information about the workshops, you can visit the museum website.