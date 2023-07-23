Pera Museum, sponsored by Suna and Inan Kıraç Foundation, has invited art enthusiasts to embark on a journey through the "Kütahya Tiles and Ceramics," one of the three major collections of the foundation.

The guided exhibition tour, led by collection curator Yavuz Selim Güler, offers participants a unique opportunity to explore the significance of "Kütahya Tiles and Ceramics" in Ottoman art mosaic.

The free exhibition tours, taking place on July 25 and 28, provide an insightful experience for those keen on delving into the motifs used in Kütahya ceramic and pottery, shedding light on the social life of the era. Furthermore, attendees will have the privilege to witness pieces that are not currently displayed in the exhibition.

Some of the objects from "Kütahya Tiles and Ceramics" exhibition at Pera Museum, Istanbul, Türkiye. (Photo courtesy of Pera Museum)

The carefully curated exhibition "Coffee Break" on the museum's first floor delves into various routines and rituals revolving around coffee, contributing to the development of coffee culture through Kütahya ceramic and pottery production.

The display showcases a range of artifacts, from coffee cups to water pipes, all connected to the rituals associated with coffee consumption. Through the exhibited works in "Coffee Break," attendees can explore the cultural and social life of the Ottoman era.

Kütahya played a crucial role as a prominent ceramic production center in the Ottoman era, second only to Iznik. This city has maintained the art of ceramics using traditional methods throughout history. In the 18th century, Kütahya tile-making reached its peak but later experienced a decline because of reduced production and variety.

However, in the late 19th century, there was a revival of this craft. Situated as an "urban art" between Iznik and Çanakkale tile-making, Kütahya's ceramics became an essential part of Ottoman art mosaic, known for its diverse range of products and continuous legacy.

The free exhibition tour culminates in a delightful gesture as the attendees are treated to traditional Turkish coffee at the Pera Cafe.