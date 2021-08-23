Turkey secures borders to prevent irregular migration

Turkey is currently hosting about 4 million refugees. Among the new security measures on its eastern border, Turkey is building a wall along parts of the 300-kilometer (186-mile) border with Iran.
Soldiers overlook the building of the wall in the eastern Van province, Turkey, Aug. 12, 2021.
Concerns have risen over a possible spike in refugees from Afghanistan due to the U.S. pullout from the country after two decades and the following surge of Taliban attacks.
Gendarmerie officers assist four Afghan migrants out of the trunk of a smuggler's car that was transporting a total of 14 people during a roadside raid in Van, Turkey, July 6, 2021.
