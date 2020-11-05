In photos: Protests across US over post-election uncertainty

Demonstrators take to the streets in multiple U.S. cities to call for a complete count of presidential election votes, while pro-Trump groups rallied outside vote-counting centers in Michigan and Arizona.

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC) to protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election, in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. Nov. 4, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)