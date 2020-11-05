Daily Sabah logo

In photos: Protests across US over post-election uncertainty

by DAILY SABAH Nov 05, 2020 1:39 pm +03 +03:00

As unsettled U.S. protesters weary of the election outcome poured into the streets in demonstrations across the country, emergency crews attend to an injured man detained by police amid the chaos, Seattle, Washington, U.S., Nov. 4, 2020.

(AP Photo)

Demonstrators take to the streets in multiple U.S. cities to call for a complete count of presidential election votes, while pro-Trump groups rallied outside vote-counting centers in Michigan and Arizona.

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC) to protest about the early results of the 2020 presidential election, in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. Nov. 4, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman sits as demonstrators protest, the day after Election Day in Portland, Oregon, U.S., Nov. 4, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump hold signs as they gather in front of the Arizona State Capitol Building to protest the early results of the 2020 presidential election, in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., Nov. 4, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump holds flags as he stands in front of the Arizona State Capitol Building to protest the early results of the 2020 presidential election, in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., Nov. 4, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman wearing a face mask with a sticker takes part in a protest following Tuesday's elections in Los Angeles, California, U.S., Nov. 4, 2020.

(AP Photo)

A woman holds signs during a "Count Every Vote" rally the day after the U.S. election, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., Nov. 4, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Police officials attend an injured man detained during a protest after the Nov. 3 elections in front of the east precinct station, in Seattle, Washington, U.S., Nov. 4, 2020.

(AP Photo)

An activist wearing an "Every Vote Counts" sweatshirt chants from a vehicle during a drive-by demonstration the day after Election Day outside the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Dane County, Wisconsin, U.S. Nov. 4, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A person holds signs near the White House the day after the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Washington, U.S. Nov. 4, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A demonstrator raises his hands in front of police during a protest the day after Election Day in Portland, Oregon, U.S., Nov. 4, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Demonstrators carry a banner during a protest the day after Election Day, in Portland, Oregon, U.S., Nov. 4, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A female demonstrator carries weapons during a protest, the day after Election Day, in Portland, Oregon, U.S., Nov. 4, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A demonstrator carries a banjo and Serbian made AK-47 rifle during a protest in Portland, Oregon, U.S., Nov. 4, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Police officers stand next to detained demonstrators near Washington Square Park the day after Election Day in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., Nov. 4, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Police stand in front of demonstrators during a protest the day after Election Day in Portland, Oregon, U.S., Nov. 4, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Police officers stand guard as a demonstrator dressed as a police officer while wearing a pig mask lies on the ground at a protest near Washington Square Park the day after Election Day in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., Nov. 4, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Protesters confront mounted police officers outside an apartment complex beside the Interstate 94 (I-94) the day after Election Day in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., Nov. 4, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

People attend a "Count Every Vote" rally the day after the U.S. elections in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., Nov. 4, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

People protest in support of counting all votes in the Nevada vote in front of the Clark County Election Department, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., Nov. 4, 2020.

(AP Photo)

President Donald Trump supporters gather to protest the election results at the Maricopa County Elections Department office in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., Nov. 4, 2020.

(Getty Images/AFP Photo)

