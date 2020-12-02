Şanlıurfa's Haliliye Municipality, home to Göbeklitepe, is holding a photo contest to promote the world-famous archaeology site.

The site, which some refer to as the "zero point in time" due to its 12,000-year history, has gained worldwide attention since it was recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site two years ago.

The photo competition has started receiving applications and will continue to do so until Jan. 31, 2021.

The results will be announced on Feb. 3, 2021. The first, second and third place winners will be awarded TL 5,000 ($ 639), TL, 3,000 and TL 2,000, respectively.

Five more photographs will receive honorable mentions and receive TL 1,000 each. Some 50 more photographs will be displayed and receive an award of TL 250 each.