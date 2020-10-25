PhotoMaraton, a street photography event, will meet picture lovers on Nov. 14. The event will be held in Istanbul for the third time this year by the Association of Photography Organizations (FOTON) and is headed by Coşkun Aral. It will be displayed in the squares of Sirkeci, Beyazıt and Galata.

Sponsored by Nikon, PhotoMaraton is a photo event in which participants need to take a series of pictures over predetermined themes at their starting points, usually within six, nine, 12 or 24 hours. While it is a cultural celebration that fosters cooperation and competition among photographers around the same subject, it also contributes to the promotion of the selected city and region.

The event will award winners a total of TL100,000 ($12,555) and applications are accepted through the PhotoMaraton website. The celebration includes digital, analog, mobile phone and video categories. It is open to anyone who is passionate about photography, whether amateur or professional, and will start at 10:30 a.m. at the Sirkeci Train Station in line with coronavirus measures.

Photographers will follow a route between Beyazıt and Galata and finish the tour at 9 p.m. in Taksim Square. As part of PhotoMaraton, sanitary and safety measures will be taken, and participants will be offered refreshments. Enthusiasts will contribute to the visual memory and promotion of Istanbul with the photographs they take.

This year, PhotoMaraton's competition jury consists of Coşkun Aral, professor Çetin Ergand, Dora Günel, Erol Doğaner, Gülnur Sözmen, Ilyas Göçmen, Leyla Emektar, Nevzat Yıldırım and Sevil Alkan.

Among the personnel who will explain the themes of the photographs to be taken are Adem Meleke, Aylin Erözcan, Erdem Silay, Mahmut Ceylan, Murathan Yıldız, Nurettin Sarı, Özlem Gün Bingöl, Sami Uçan, Şahin Dirican, Çağdaş Kul and Nezihi Gözen.

The winners will be announced at an award ceremony in Sadabad Hall at the Haliç Congress Center on Dec. 20.

Speeches, panels, booth activities, signing ceremonies and workshops will be held by veteran photographers within the scope of the ceremony.

In addition, photographs that make it to the finals will be displayed on the day of the award ceremony.