Pablo Picasso was nothing if not prolific, experimenting with many artistic mediums over his long career. Though he's most widely recognized for his sculptures and paintings, Picasso's ceramic works are the highlight of a brand-new museum in the Japanese capital.

The Yoku Moku Museum in Tokyo's tony Aoyama neighborhood will put on permanent display more than 500 ceramic pieces made by the Spanish artist from a Japanese candy entrepreneur's private collection.

According to the museum's website, it is one of the most comprehensive collections of Picasso ceramics. The inaugural exhibit, "Picasso: Life on the Cote d'Azur," focuses on his stint in southern France in the late 1940s when he worked with local artisans to create ceramics, and runs through September 2021.

Tickets cost about $11.50 for adults and $8 for children. It is best to check the museum website for the opening days and times as well as to book a time slot to visit in advance.