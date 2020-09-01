The Pablo Picasso Art Museum in the German city of Munster is set to take possession of around 70 large-scale drawings by fellow Spaniard Joan Miro, a contemporary and friend of the legendary artist.
The drawings derive from Galerie Maeght in Paris, to which Miro (1893-1983) was contracted from 1948. Many have never been framed or displayed in public.
The collection, containing works created over 45 years right up to the artist's death, was purchased by local savings banks and permanently loaned to the museum.
The museum, which marks its 20th anniversary this fall, holds a large collection of lithographs by Picasso (1881-1973), along with works by other artists from the same period, including Henri Matisse, Georges Braque and Marc Chagall.
The new Miro collection will be on display from Sept. 19 in the anniversary exhibition entitled "Picasso/Miro – Eine Kuenstlerfreundschaft" "(Picasso/Miro – An Artists' Friendship)."
