Dave Holland, a highly acclaimed musician who has won multiple prestigious awards including the Grammys, will be performing in Ankara.

With over 50 years of experience as a bassist, composer and group leader, Holland and his trio are set to provide an unforgettable jazz concert experience on March 16 to the audience.

Eric Harland, an American jazz drummer, who has appeared on over 30 albums including two solo albums, and Kevin Eubanks, an American jazz and fusion guitarist and composer who has signed 45 albums and performed on The Tonight Show from 1992 to 2010, will accompany Dave Holland.