The internationally acclaimed Norwegian National Youth Choir (NUK), established in 1987 consisting of approximately 40 singers aged between 16 and 26 from all regions of Norway, is coming to Türkiye as part of its world tour.

With a wide repertoire ranging from Renaissance and Romantic period music to folk and contemporary music, NUK has won awards at numerous prestigious choir festivals worldwide. As part of their 2023 Türkiye tour, they will perform on July 4 at CSO Ada Ankara as part of their first concert. The concert will feature contemporary and jazz pieces from over 10 different languages and cultures, as well as polyphonic works by Türkiye's most respected composers, with Jazzberry Tunes performing as the opening act.

After the concert in Ankara, NUK will perform in Istanbul on July 7 at St. Antuan Church, hosted by one of Türkiye's leading choirs, Rezonans and on July 8 at Surp Levon Church.

Under the direction of Nina T. Karslen since 2021, NUK will meet music-goers in Türkiye with a program consisting of works by contemporary Norwegian composers such as Bjorn Andor Drage, Per Norgard, and Marianne Reidarsdatter Eriksen, as well as a selection of traditional Norwegian folk music by composers like Edvard Grieg, Henrik Odegaard, and Gjermund Larsen. In these extraordinary concerts, where works of contemporary and conventional Norwegian composers will be performed, the audience will embark on a mysterious journey into Scandinavian music.