The commemoration of the centenary of the Republic of Türkiye resonated with profound cultural significance during the "100 Years of Turkish Republic Concert" held at the Amaryllis Fleming Concert Hall, Royal College of Music.

Organized by the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) London and supported by the Turkish Embassy in London, the event stood as a testament to Türkiye's enduring legacy and cultural richness.

Pianist Pınar Çelik Warsi and the London Chamber Orchestra under Maestro Hasan Niyazi Tura perform during the "100 Years of Turkish Republic Concert" event, London, U.K., Oct. 28, 2023. (Photo courtesy of YEE London)

Osman Koray Ertaş, the ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to the United Kingdom, opened the evening with a heartfelt address, acknowledging the pivotal role of the republic in shaping Türkiye's rich history and vibrant cultural identity. Ambassador Ertaş's words paid tribute to the visionary Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, underscoring the republic's journey of resilience, progress and national spirit over the past century.

The concert featured Yalçın Tura's Piano Concerto, blending Turkish and Western music, performed by pianist Pınar Çelik Warsi and the London Chamber Orchestra under Maestro Hasan Niyazi Tura. The program included compositions by Hasan Niyazi Tura, Frederick Delius, Ralph Vaughan-Williams and Hasan Uçarsu, showcasing Türkiye's cultural influence on contemporary music.

The audience's response reflected the concert's tribute to Türkiye's heritage and the republic's centennial legacy.