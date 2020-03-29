At this time when coronavirus has imprisoned us in our homes, digital resources have become especially important for everyone. Joining the trend of providing remote access to many cultural and arts, education, English learning and teaching and science events, the British Council has compiled an online menu of digital exhibitions, online learning, teaching resources, webinars, live broadcasts, various research reports and a wide range of resources and events that you can access at home.

Among several online resources where there is something for everyone, you can access a digital exhibition called “Almost There,” Cubed Magazine, which makes science fun; interesting interviews about “Sir Ian McKellen in Turkey,” free online English lessons and teaching resources, the stories of women working in the field of STEM, IELTS Facebook live broadcasts and numerous English resources which parents can practice with their children at home.

Museum Without Walls: “Almost There,” the fourth exhibition of the online platform “Museum Without Walls,” explores the phenomenon of universal identity in a digital journey across borders. You can visit this digital exhibition just through a click. Curated by Teona Burkiashvili, Tatiana Kochubinska and Seyhan Musaoğlu, the digital show includes works from the British Council Collection as well as works by artists from Turkey, Georgia and Ukraine.

Five Films for Freedom: Do you work from home? Well, wouldn't you like to watch a free movie at the comfort of your home? You can watch the powerful stories supporting love and equality from Norway to Brazil with #FiveFilmsForFreedom, free online.

Discover: You can read or listen to six new stories from six authors written under the “Discover” project, which brings together writers from Turkey and the United Kingdom. Authors include Turkey’s Yekta Kopan, Seray Şahinler and Ayşegül Yazmacı and the U.K.’s Leone Ross, Nadine Aisha Jassat and Sandra Alland.

The e-book of “Passions in the Craft of Will: Shakespeare Lives” conference: You can download the free e-book prepared as part of the one-day "Passions in the Craft of Will: Shakespeare Lives” conference, which has been held on the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s death. The e-book explores the adaptation of Shakespeare’s plays around the world and the role of passion and music in Shakespearean drama.

Writers Meet: You can watch live recordings of the events “Writers Meet,” which features writers from Turkey and the U.K., including Murathan Mungan and Hanif Kureishi, who can create their own readership by writing in the same genre.

The booklet of John Newbigin’s creative economy: You can learn about creative economies and creative platforms through the booklet, “New and changing dynamics: How the global creative economy is evolving,” prepared by Creative England President John Newbigin.

Istanbul memoirs and interviews of Sir Ian McKellen are available online at British Council's website. (Courtesy of British Council)

Sir Ian McKellen in Turkey: You can watch/listen to the Istanbul memoirs and interviews of Sir Ian McKellen, the famous actor who visited Turkey for the first time in recent years.

Nesta training set for creative enterprises: With the Training Set for Creative Enterprises, which is a guide for entrepreneurs who want to start up their own creative business, you can prepare your own business plan by establishing a business model that best suits your expectations and motivations.

English for Kids: The YouTube series “Learning Time with Timmy” will help your child learn English and enjoy at home. Your child will discover new words, sing songs and participate in events with Timmy and his friends. Try it soon.

The English Channel: You can improve your English with The English Channel, a free online platform that helps you learn English and develop career skills through interactive videos.

Webinars on teaching English: We always support the use of technology for the continuation of education in crisis situations. When many teachers are forced to give their lessons online in a way they are unfamiliar with, the British Council Teaching English website provides support in the online education world. You can participate in webinars on the subject, which will take place on March 27 and April 3.

Stories from Women in STEM: We asked four successful women who have graduated from U.K. universities, which are often preferred for education, to share their experiences with us about their education in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics). You can listen to their inspiring stories.

Cubed Magazine: Who says science cannot be fun? With Cubed Magazine, you can look at mind-boggling topics from the window of science and learn a lot of things you do not know.

Study U.K. STEM Talks- Live Broadcast: You can watch live both the inspiring story of professor Mete Atatüre from the Department of Physics at the University of Cambridge, and his talk about STEM education in the United Kingdom.