The solo exhibition of artist Annette Louise Solakoğlu, New York-based Swedish-German photographer and film director, meets with art goers for the first time in Istanbul with an exhibition called "Reverence to Istanbul."

The exhibition, which consists of black and white photographs, captures Istanbul through the eyes of the artist as she strolled through the streets of the city and captured the architectural beauty and human texture of Istanbul while the diversity of the city is sometimes eye-catching and urban, sometimes nostalgic and historical.

Inspired by the works of prominent literary names such as Orhan Veli, Nazım Hikmet and other masters, Solakoğlu strives to bring a lyrical meditation to her images. The exhibition is curated by Şule Gazioğlu while featuring Solakoğlu's stunning photos of Istanbul, unfurling the city's embodiment of binary oppositions in a single frame.

“Observation and timing are essential elements of my work. I was looking for a quiet poem to elevate every day that flies through the streets of Istanbul to the rank of timelessness," she defines her art.

According to the artist, the legacy of Istanbul's deep and complex history is embroidered into the architectural texture of the modern city. Istanbul is an ever-changing city where beauty and chaos, contrasting ideologies and cultures, a rich past, and youthful enthusiasm coexist.

"Istanbulites, who lead their daily lives between vanity and neglect, elegance and rudeness, past and modernity, are especially in front of us with their talents in finding a place to rest and enjoy. Even in the most chaotic environment, the eyes of Istanbulites are looking for pleasantness, a romantic escape, a light in the gloom of daily troubles," adds the artist.

Revealing the dilemma of Istanbul and the intricate structure of the city with its visuals that point to a great sensitivity, the exhibition captures the historical backstage and records the newly built venues of the city such as Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM), Arter and Galataport as part of the city's architectural ecosystem, reflecting its past and witnessing its evolution.

Solakoğlu has put her seal on under many achievements throughout her artistic career. Winning the IPA Silver Award in 2020 and the 2020 Julia Margaret Cameron Award in the self-portrait category, her latest portrait series, "Faces/Graces" took place in her solo exhibition at Balter Gallery, Garrison Art Center in New York. The Putnam History Museum also acquired the series for its permanent collection. She also has taught at Vassar College and Boston University for the last 10 years.

Also having won the Human Rights in Cinema Award at the 21st Istanbul International Film Festival, she started to engage with photography art after having experience in motion picture productions. Thinking like a storyteller, her photographs take the viewer beyond still-frames and take on a spiritual journey through the ordinary moments that we may have experienced in our own lives.

For the last 15 years, she has been intermittently wandering the streets of Istanbul with her camera, observing the city's texture. Showing great love and respect for the city and its people, Solakoğlu's photographs make viewers think more about their relationships with Istanbul's architectural heritage and their vision for the city's future.

"Reverence to Istanbul" can be visited at Şule Gazioğlu Art & Design Gallery in Emirgan until Nov. 20.