A refugee-themed sculpture by a Russian artist who stood out with his anti-war stance and thus fled his country has been among the standouts of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe recently.

The artwork by Kostya Benkovich is a cage-like object, constructed of reinforced steel that is also used to make prison bars in Russia.

He was inspired to create it after speaking with refugees who had fled Ukraine, including one woman who told him: "My suitcase is all I have remaining of my former life."

It will be on display at the Assembly Gardens in George Street, Edinburgh until Aug. 29.

Artist Kostya Benkovich, who fled Russia because of his anti-war stance, presents his sculpture "The Suitcase" during Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022. (DPA)

Benkovich, who fled Russia in March, said: "The theme of the absence, or restriction of freedoms, and the recognition of the victims of state repression reoccur in my work.

"I had to flee Russia myself and have, to a certain extent, become an object of my own work because the suitcase is all I now have that connects me to the past."

The Russian-born artist hopes "The Suitcase" stands as a tribute to the plight of refugees.

The artwork will be free to see, however, viewers will be invited to support humanitarian relief for refugees who have arrived in Britain by donating to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Britain via a QR code on the sculpture's plinth.