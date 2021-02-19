Rare snowfall blankets parts of Middle East

A rare snowfall blanketed parts of the Middle East, to the joy of children and adults across Palestine, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.
A general view of Jerusalem's Old City shows the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in the foreground and the Dome of the Rock, located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in the background, as the snow starts to fall in Jerusalem, Feb. 17, 2021.
