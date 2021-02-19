Daily Sabah logo

Rare snowfall blankets parts of Middle East

by Agencies Feb 19, 2021 1:51 pm +03 +03:00

A rare snowfall blanketed parts of the Middle East, to the joy of children and adults across Palestine, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

A general view of Jerusalem's Old City shows the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in the foreground and the Dome of the Rock, located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in the background, as the snow starts to fall in Jerusalem, Feb. 17, 2021.

Reuters Photo

Part of a snow-covered tree is seen in Sawfar village, Lebanon, Feb. 18, 2021.

Reuters Photo

Youths walk through snow as a car drives nearby in Sawfar village, Lebanon, Feb. 18, 2021.

Reuters Photo

Boys play in the snow in the town of Hasbaya, Lebanon, Feb. 18, 2021.

Reuters Photo

Children play in the snow during a snowstorm in the village of Kfar Shouba in southern Lebanon, Feb. 17, 2021.

Reuters Photo

Snow is seen on the Dome of the Rock, located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, Feb. 18, 2021.

Reuters Photo

A view shows the snow-covered town of Hasbaya, Lebanon, Feb. 18, 2021.

Reuters Photo

A picture taken with a drone shows roofs of buildings and houses covered with snow following a snowfall in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Palestine, Feb. 18, 2021.

Reuters Photo

A man smokes hookah in a snow-covered orchard during heavy snowfall in the village of Arnaba, Syria, Feb. 17, 2021.

Getty Images

Children play in the snow during a snowstorm in the village of Arnaba, Syria, Feb. 17, 2021.

Getty Images

Sanitation workers clear a street of snow following snowfall in Amman, Jordan, Feb. 18, 2021.

Reuters Photo

Palestinian children build a snowman following a snowfall in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Palestine, Feb. 18, 2021.

Reuters Photo

Palestinians play with snow during a snowstorm in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Palestine, Feb. 18, 2021.

Reuters Photo

A truck clears a road blocked by snow, during a snowstorm in the village of Kfar Shouba in southern Lebanon, Feb. 17, 2021.

Reuters Photo

Two people play in the snow following a snowfall in Amman, Jordan, Feb. 18, 2021.

Reuters Photo

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks into Jerusalem's Old City via Damascus gate during a snowy day in Jerusalem, Feb. 18, 2021.

Reuters Photo

People play with snow and take selfies during a snowy morning in Jerusalem, Feb. 18, 2021.

Reuters Photo

Palestinians play with snow following a snowfall in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Palestine, Feb. 18, 2021.

Reuters Photo

People play by the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Jews as Temple Mount and to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary during a snowy morning in Jerusalem's Old City, Feb. 18, 2021

Reuters Photo

A man clears snow from the ground by the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City on a snowy morning, Feb. 18, 2021.

Reuters Photo

A Palestinian man crosses a street on a snowy day in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Palestine, Feb. 18, 2021.

Reuters Photo

Roofs of Jerusalem's Old City are covered with snow on a snowy morning in Jerusalem, Feb. 18, 2021.

Reuters Photo

