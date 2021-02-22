Sabancı University’s Sakıp Sabancı Museum (SSM) Learning Programs continue to offer fun educational activities for children between the ages of 5 and 12.

The program, which is held online on weekends throughout February and March, consists of 10 workshops with various themes including sculpture, mythology, painting reading, abstract art, science, nature and paleontology.

Online lessons will be held on weekends from 12 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Zoom and will be available for purchase on the Sakıp Sakıp Museum’s website.

About the workshops

At the Mosaic Workshop, children will examine artifacts created with small pieces of different materials such as colored glass, stone and soil, and mosaics in the collections of various museums, and then design their own mosaic.

Children will learn about Renaissance art at the Mona Lisa Nowadays Workshop. (Courtesy of SSM)

At the Mona Lisa Nowadays Workshop, children will be informed about Renaissance art. While they will discover the art of this period in the footsteps of Italian artist Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa,” the most famous portrait in the history of arts, they will paint the portrait that they dream of.

At the Painting Analysis Workshop, children will explore the elements that make up a painting and try to look beyond what is visible in a painting. They will think about topics such as the relationship of the foreground and background and the use of color and figures through entertaining games.

Inspired by the question “What is the art of sculpture?”, the Sculpture Workshop will offer a chance for children to learn about the art of Turkish sculptor Ilhan Koman. Examining Koman’s “Mediterranean” sculpture, kids will interpret one of the artist’s figures and make a sculpture with clay. They will then finish their works with acrylic paint in the final stage of the workshop.

At the Mythology Workshop, which is aimed at developing the imagination of children with the figures of gods, monsters and heroes from Greek mythology, children will examine the painting “The Birth of Venus” by Italian artist Sandro Botticelli. As part of the study, participants will also get an idea of story structures and will create their own heroes based on mythology.

All participants will be researchers at the Paleontology Workshop. Children will first draw their own dinosaurs and then design their fossils as part of a journey of discovery to the period when dinosaurs lived.

In the Figures with Giacometti Workshop, children will be inspired by the thin figures of Alberto Giacometti. (Courtesy of SSM)

As part of the Figures with Giacometti Workshop, children will examine the works of Swiss sculptor and painter Alberto Giacometti. Following this examination, they will design their own works after being inspired by the artist’s depictions of thin figures.

Within the scope of the Nature Workshop, which is aimed at developing children’s awareness of nature and motivating their creative thinking skills, children will create paintings with natural materials such as dry leaves, flowers and seashells. Participants will also be informed about the trees and flowers of the leaves they use in their paintings and will have the opportunity to watch the transformation of these plants throughout the year.

At the Abstract Art Workshop, which addresses artistic expression beyond just description, children will explore the works of abstract artists. Then, they will create their own paintings with methods implemented by these artists, such as paint splashing, dripping and pouring.