Rock legends Scorpions, regarded as one of the greatest bands in rock history, are set to reunite with their fans in Istanbul after an eight-year break.

The iconic rock band, last seen performing in Türkiye in 2016, is gearing up to deliver one of the biggest music concerts in 2024 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their legendary album "Love at First Sting." The much-anticipated event will take place on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at KüçükÇiftlik Park as part of their tour.

Tickets for the event will go on sale starting Friday, Dec. 15.

Scorpions, the German rock group known for iconic hits such as "Still Loving You," "Wind of Change," "Rock You Like a Hurricane," "Send Me an Angel" and "Always Somewhere," will perform these timeless classics and more, marking their reunion with fans after an eight-year hiatus.