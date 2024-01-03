The eagerly anticipated photo exhibition titled "See Another" by master artist Serpil Yeter is set to unveil a treasure trove of previously unseen creations. Renowned for infusing social narratives with diverse textures and motifs, Yeter's exhibition will be displayed at Anna Laudel Istanbul from Jan. 12 to Feb. 23.

With "See Another," a selection of photographs inspired by the artist's observations and experiences in Istanbul neighborhood markets in the year 2000, as well as sound installations, will meet the audience for the first time. Yeter has arranged each stall of the market as if it were an installation, reflecting these everyday spaces, meticulously crafted by the vendors with an artist's precision, into photographic frames, thus taking the audience on a journey through time to experience a neighborhood market established at the turn of the millennium.

An analog photograph from Serpil Yeter's "See Another" series. (Photo courtesy of Anna Laudel)

This exhibition, born from evening fatigue, worn-out spirits and stalls adorned with inner beauty, draws upon the artist's societal observations made during her visits to Istanbul, portraying them from both an aesthetic and realistic perspective. "See Another" designs a panorama that encompasses the daily struggles of market vendors, harboring a mosaic of human stories that contain different cultures, characters, impossibilities and desires, offering viewers a striking narrative.

In her works, Yeter includes details symbolizing the anxieties of tomorrow and symbols within the unique arrangements of the stalls that narrate economic difficulties. Through her original artistic language refined over the years, she successfully portrays the beauty and challenges of life within this daily and ordinary window in a balanced manner for the audience.

Serpil Yeter's exhibition serves as a reminder to viewers that neighborhood markets represent a complex world beyond just a colorful spectacle, containing numerous emotions and realities.