Millions of people took to the streets on Saturday to protest Israel's ongoing massacres in the blockaded Gaza Strip, as U.N. chief Antonio Guterres called for an immediate "humanitarian cease-fire," demanding "action to end this godawful nightmare" as Israel issues warnings to evacuate hospitals, targets other civilian infrastructure, leaving civilians with nowhere safe to escape.

People participate during a large pro-Palestine protest in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Oct. 20, 2023.

EPA