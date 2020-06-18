The "Conservation of Technological Artworks" research project, initiated by Sabancı University and digitalSSM, continues in collaboration with the creativity and technology platform Digilogue. Within the scope of the project, Ben Fino-Radin, a media archaeologist, archive specialist and digital art conservator, will deliver a speech titled “Using Cloud-Based GPU Virtualization for Software-Based Artworks,” moderated by digitalSSM manager Osman Serhat Karaman on Friday.

Fino-Radin will address the challenges faced during the displaying and showing of software-based works of art, due to reasons such as the cost of special equipment, the necessity of maintenance and their design for one person's experience. Fino-Radin will also present developments in the context of displaying and accessing software-based artworks and will share how Small Data Industries, the laboratory he has founded, uses these technologies to make art more accessible.

The conference, which will take place at 5 p.m. via Zoom, is open and free to anyone who has registered. The event will be held in English.

Fino-Radin is the founder of the New York-based lab Small Data Industries, which aims to support and strengthen society by conserving the permanence and integrity of the world's artistic record. He led conservation initiatives at Rhizome, where he worked as a digital conservator and later as an assistant media conservator at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York. At the same time, he directed the design and development of the digital warehouse of the same institution. He holds a master's degree in fine arts and online library and epistemology from Pratt Institute. He has been a guest lecturer in the Moving Image Archiving and Conservation Program at New York University (NYU).