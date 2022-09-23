Daily Sabah logo

Splendid Andalusian Alhambra palace continues to draw visitors

by Daily Sabah with AA Sep 23, 2022 7:47 pm +03 +03:00

The Alhambra (El Hamra) Palace on the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage list continues to attract attention with its splendor.

The structure, located in Granada, Spain, is one of the most important works of Islamic architecture that has been built utilizing the knowledge of science and art by the Andalusian civilization, and continues to welcome millions of tourists every year, Granada, Andalusia region, Spain, Sept. 23, 2022.

AA

The construction of the magnificent palace began in the middle of the 13th century in Granada, the capital of the Ben-i Ahmer State founded in the Middle Ages. Alhambra was built on an area of 142,000 square meters (1.5 million square feet) with the completion of its annexes over time, preserving its splendor with its ornamental style and gardens.

AA

It attracts the attention of visitors with its harmony with its environment, decoration style, gardens and pools, reflecting its balance with the structures it integrates with.

AA

The Alhambra contains many handicraft motifs, especially stone, woodwork, mosaic and tile. Standing for eight centuries, the Alhambra – one of the most important treasures of Islamic architecture – is on the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage list and is also described as one of the seven wonders of the world.

AA

The Alhambra Palace, which is on the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage list, welcomes millions of tourists from numerous countries of the world every year.

AA

Tourists come to the region to discover the Islamic civilization, examine its architectural structures, and spend time in the unique botanical garden of the palace.

AA

Tourists stand in and admire one of Alhambra's courtyards.

AA

A spectacular view of the greenery, surrounding village and mountains from the wonderous Alhambra (El Hamra) Palace.

AA

One of the palace's gates; note the vivid but harmonious colors.

AA

The exquisite interior of the Alhambra.

AA

Tourists take a photo of one of the pools.

AA

One of the courtyards.

AA

The fountain at the end of the one of the palace's pools.

AA

The exterior of the palace.

AA

The detailed motifs can be seen on the walls.

AA

A view of the landscape seen through an arch.

AA

