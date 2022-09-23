Splendid Andalusian Alhambra palace continues to draw visitors

The Alhambra (El Hamra) Palace on the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage list continues to attract attention with its splendor.
The structure, located in Granada, Spain, is one of the most important works of Islamic architecture that has been built utilizing the knowledge of science and art by the Andalusian civilization, and continues to welcome millions of tourists every year, Granada, Andalusia region, Spain, Sept. 23, 2022.
The construction of the magnificent palace began in the middle of the 13th century in Granada, the capital of the Ben-i Ahmer State founded in the Middle Ages. Alhambra was built on an area of 142,000 square meters (1.5 million square feet) with the completion of its annexes over time, preserving its splendor with its ornamental style and gardens.
The Alhambra contains many handicraft motifs, especially stone, woodwork, mosaic and tile. Standing for eight centuries, the Alhambra – one of the most important treasures of Islamic architecture – is on the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage list and is also described as one of the seven wonders of the world.
