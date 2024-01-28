The unprecedented "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Live in Concert" in Türkiye will meet the audience on a grand screen with its impressive story and dazzling scenes. With a live orchestra accompanying the enchanting music of the film, the performance promises a unique musical experience for audiences of all ages at Zorlu Performing Arts Center (PSM).

The show, acclaimed by critics and viewers for its groundbreaking visual style, characters, story, voice acting and music, awaits audiences of all ages at Zorlu PSM Turkcell Stage on Feb. 3-4 with its magnificent visual and auditory presentation.

Presented as a showcase of the Academy Award-winning animated film "Spider-Man," the "Into The Spider-Verse Live in Concert" orchestra is ready to create unforgettable moments for Spider-Man enthusiasts onstage. The performance features original film scores composed by Golden Globe nominee and Emmy Award winner Daniel Pemberton, with contributions from Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Jaden Smith and Nicki Minaj.