Picture this: An immersive psychedelic digital installation that tells the story of an "imagined future," providing a glimpse into life 100 years from now. Becoming part of this fantastic journey, visitors are able to step inside the artwork and interact with it. Who would say no?

The multi-sensory digital art installation “Renewal 2121” produced by ARTECHOUSE examines the fusion between art and technology by employing visual design elements, featuring visuals by Yuya Takeda, music by Mario Hammer and the Lonely Robot, a mural by Dragon76 and scenery by Design Foundry. This year's installations are inspired by cherry blossoms.

Have you ever dreamt of stepping into an art piece? The projected images often spill onto the floor, creating the illusion of a busy data center, offering the chance to experience nature blooming in this industrial future.

The multi-sensory digital art installation “Renewal 2121,” Miami, Florida, U.S., Oct. 19, 2022. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

When I visited the exhibition, I promised myself I would unleash my inner child and genuinely immerse myself in "Renewal 2121." The exhibition lets its visitors step on the artworks and explore the fusion between art and technology, and interacting with these pieces really took me back to my childhood.

On the other hand, the exhibition also offers an immersive interaction designed to help ensure that the blossoms of the future continue to renew. This is truly an experience that changes your perception of what art can be. As flowers are seen throughout each room, colors fill the interior, telling a vibrant visual story. It turns out there's a lot happening in our minds when we take in art.

That experience lead to me start questioning why we feel so excited when we see an art piece while others may not even consider it an artwork. Yet, art and technology have a complex but meaningful history of working together and influencing one another, much like people.

Daiko Drum Experience

The rooms upstairs offer a different type of art experience, including a Japanese daiko drum concert. When you play the drums, you will find a special installation designed for each specific room.

I entered the room dedicated to a piece titled “Japanese daiko drum” as the sounds began to rise from balloons.

The element of surprise makes the experience unforgettable, which was the case for me. In that sense, that artwork is one of many technology-driven “immersive” installations that have grown popular in recent years.

The multi-sensory digital art installation “Renewal 2121,” Miami, Florida, U.S., Oct. 19, 2022. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Meanwhile, when I entered the small room with projections of animations soaring around me, my center of gravity suddenly shifted. Cinematic music started to play as the room appeared to move. Walking in, you're confronted with the new art of gaming, dancing and cooking as ambient sounds fill your ears. There's a feeling of art mixed with performance but you can't fully distinguish between the two.

We experience the world around us through our five main senses, which are drawn upon in the exhibition since art speaks to us in many ways. For this reason, this exhibition is designed to trigger conversations with all our senses, not just sight, and it successfully does so.

Be sure to indulge your five senses at “Renewal 2121” and contemplate your role in nature and society through its immersive pieces.

Even though the data is staggering, Artechouse Miami beach wants visitors to leave feeling hopeful about the future.