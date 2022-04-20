Capture of Chernobyl by Russia seen as nuclear risk 'nightmare'

Here in the dirt of one of the world’s most radioactive places, Russian soldiers dug trenches. Ukrainian officials worry they were, in effect, digging their own graves. Thousands of tanks and troops rumbled into the forested Chernobyl exclusion zone in the earliest hours of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, churning up highly contaminated soil from the site of the 1986 accident that was the world's worst nuclear disaster.

A Russian firing position sits adjacent to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant near Chernobyl, Ukraine, April 16, 2022.

(AP Photo)