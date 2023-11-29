In 2023, as Türkiye celebrates the centenary of its republic and the Treaty of Lausanne, Switzerland – where the treaty was signed – gifted Türkiye a musical composition by renowned improvisational jazz pianist and composer François Lindemann, inspired by the elements of both Turkish and Swiss cultures.

The world premiere of this piece took place in Ankara, followed by a grand performance on the evening of Nov. 27 at Istanbul's Cemal Reşit Rey (CRR) Concert Hall. The performance, conducted by Murat Cem Orhan, the general art director and symphony orchestra conductor of CRR, fascinated a diverse audience including diplomats, celebrities and press members.

Before the concert, the Swiss Ambassador in Ankara Jean-Daniel Ruch, composer François Lindemann, CRR's Murat Cem Orhan, and the pioneer of Turkish jazz music and percussionist Okay Temiz, shared their insights about the musical piece. They discussed how the composition weaves together Turkish and Swiss cultures, its creative process, and the profound significance it holds for the centenary.

Swiss Ambassador Jean-Daniel Ruch and Deputy Consul General Roland Brun pose with Swiss and Turkish musicians, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 27, 2023. (Photo courtesy of the Swiss Embassy)

Ambassador Ruch remarked: "Since the establishment of the republic, Türkiye and Switzerland have maintained close ties. Switzerland hosted the peace negotiations in Lausanne in 1923. Shortly after Mustafa Kemal Atatürk declared the republic on Oct. 29, 1923, Switzerland swiftly recognized Türkiye and established its embassy in the new capital, Ankara. For this, Türkiye holds significant importance for Switzerland from various perspectives. A large Turkish diaspora has been living in Switzerland for decades, actively contributing to the country's political life. Many of them or their descendants have acquired Swiss citizenship, forming a crucial link between our nations, bringing us closer together."

"For the centenary, we aimed to present something intangible yet enduring. Thus, a special composition was created to symbolize the bonds and long-standing friendship between our two nations. I am delighted that this piece will resonate with art enthusiasts in Istanbul's prestigious concert hall, named after Cemal Reşit Rey, a trailblazer of polyphonic music in Türkiye," he continued.

Swiss musicians welcome the audience with traditional alphorns, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 27, 2023. (Photo courtesy of the Swiss Embassy)

When I asked Lindemann about this inspiration for the piece, it became evident that he proudly embraces both cultures and how life in his neighborhood in Istanbul's Fürüzağa has influenced him profoundly. Additionally, the composition, an amalgamation of constantly interacting melodies, was complemented by the sounds of two alphorn instruments bringing Swiss mountain echoes to Türkiye. Lindemann subtly referenced the pastoral culture and mountain life of both countries within the music. Hence, one could say Lindemann has become an Istanbulite.

Turkish jazz music and percussionist Okay Temiz during the concert, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 27, 2023. (Photo courtesy of the Swiss Embassy)

Lindemann, who has known Okay Temiz for three years, expressed how merging different ideas leads to the creation of beautiful pieces, emphasizing the beauty of collaboration. Okay Temiz, a percussionist, expressed pride in participating in the concert, performing alongside renowned Turkish and Swiss solo artists such as Volkan Topakoğlu, Yannick Barman, Cyril Regamey, Robert Morgenthaler and Jean-Jacques Pedretti.

Murat Cem Orhan, both the orchestra conductor and the host, expressed his joy in celebrating the Republic of Türkiye's 100th year despite the challenges faced throughout the year. He highlighted the significance of art as a vital element that allows humanity to persevere, stating: "Though it's been a challenging yet profoundly meaningful and important year, holding onto art, conversing through music onstage, I believe, is the sole thing keeping humanity standing. It's a crucial element giving us hope to look forward."

Orhan emphasized the approximately 18-minute duration of the piece, noting the abundant presence of Turkish tones within it. Drawing parallels to world-renowned composers such as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig van Beethoven, Mihail Mihailovich Ivanov and Gioacchino Rossini, who were influenced by Turkish music, Orhan acknowledged Lindemann as a musician influenced by Turkish music. He also mentioned the significance for musicians to perform a living composer's work, considering it a great opportunity.

Ambassador Ruch opened the concert with the slogan "Peace at home, peace in the world," which was first pronounced by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk on April 20, 1931, to the public during his tours of Anatolia.

The concert featured Lindemann's compositions "Convergence," "Le Voyage," and 'Kemal Suite" performed by the CRR Orchestra, alongside other pieces like "Le Centaure," "C'est Tres Chic," "Nills," "Kabak Tatlısı," "Şavşat Barı" and "Coroctet."