The "Konuşan Yazılar" exhibition, which roughly translates to "Talking Inscriptions," opens its doors to its visitors in the holy month of Ramadan, showcasing mesmerizing examples of Islamic art and calligraphy.

Organized by Yıldız Holding, the exhibition hall in Çamlıca, located in the Üsküdar district of the Asian side of Istanbul, the exhibition showcases unique works of calligraphy by Bakkal Arif Efendi, Mehmet Nuri Sivasi Efendi, Mahmut Celalettin Efendi and many other prominent calligraphers.

The artworks from the exhibition "Konuşan Yazılar," Istanbul, Türkiye, March 29, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Yıldız Holding)

In addition to the many valuable examples of calligraphy, the exhibition displays verses, prayers and invocations that are thought to be served as an amulet or protection for the believers.

The exhibition can be visited every day.