Tarabya Cultural Academy in Istanbul has made an open call for an artist residency program and coproduction scholarship for artists and cultural professionals of different disciplines. Those working on their artistic productions in Turkey and Germany can apply through Dec. 6 for the project, which aims to contribute to the transcultural exchange between the two counties and foster intensive engagement with both societies.

Following the completion of the open call, winners of the project will spend four or eight months at Tarabya Cultural Academy and will have the opportunity of connecting with culture-art circles in Turkey. They will work in the company of excellent fellow artists and will be offered the chance of communal use of a multi-purpose room which can be used as a studio or a rehearsal room – equipped with Steinway piano and drums – and of an event space used by several organizations.

The project’s target group is exceptionally qualified artists and cultural professionals who have already gained public recognition for their works or publications. Duos from Germany and Turkey who produce works together in culture and arts will also be eligible to apply for the project. Applications from students will be excluded.

The artists who participate in the residency program and gain the scholarship have to be present in Istanbul for the duration of the program. The production of concrete artistic results during their stay is welcome, however; it is not an obligation. For detailed information, you can visit the website of the academy.