Renowned textile artist Belkıs Balpınar takes center stage at the Anna Laudel Gallery in Düsseldorf with her latest solo exhibition, "Relative Points of View," unveiling her avant-garde approach to weaving techniques and her distinctive fusion of art and science.

Drawing inspiration from Albert Einstein's theory of relativity, the internationally acclaimed artist weaves together threads of cosmology and creativity, resulting in a display that showcases her unparalleled mastery in the realm of textile arts.

A close-up of artwork from Belkıs Balpınar's solo exhibition "Relative Points of View." (Photo courtesy of Anna Laudel Düsseldorf)

Tracing back to the origins of textile art over 10,000 years ago in southeast Anatolia, Balpınar reimagines the customary techniques and patterns of weaving in terms of time, space and dimension by detaching them from their usual forms and patterns. Describing her artistic approach, aptly as "un-weave," Balpınar establishes a captivating theme encompassing the micro and macro universes.

With remarkable finesse, Balpınar employs a unique technique where certain parts of her creations are deliberately left unwoven during the weaving process. This ingenious touch brings about intriguing shadows in the background, introducing a fourth dimension to her otherwise three-dimensional artworks. It is akin to the very concept of space and time as elucidated by Einstein, a dimension beyond humankind’s perceptual realm.

The artworks from Belkıs Balpınar's solo exhibition "Relative Points of View." (Photo courtesy of Anna Laudel Düsseldorf)

Reflecting the journey of Belkıs Balpınar, who drifted apart from the chaos on earth and got more drawn into the different spatial levels, “Relative Points of View” offers a captivating glimpse into her artistic language. Visitors to the exhibition are invited to embark on a visually and intellectually enriching journey, experiencing the harmonious interplay between art and science.

The exhibition can be seen at Anna Laudel Düsseldorf until Oct. 6, 2023.