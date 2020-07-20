A "House of Steel Robots" in Thailand has made a name for itself by transforming scrap metal into dazzling sculptures inspired by Hollywood blockbusters.
Ban Hun Lek, an hour's drive north of Bangkok, has become a popular weekend spot for families eager for Instagram selfies against a backdrop that looks plucked from the silver screen.
Visitors to Phairote Thanomwong's welding workshop gaze up at 8-meter (26-foot) sculptures modeled after the robots of the "Transformers" franchise and a jet-black King Kong hewn together from old car parts.
Phairote opened his welding workshop 20 years ago and eventually converted its front section into a gallery for curious tourists.
---
"It was just a hobby at first," he tells Agence France-Presse (AFP). "When I was a child, I liked mechanics a lot ... so I made what I liked into my work."
Every sculpture is built using scrap metal and recyclables, which makes each creation unique, he said.
