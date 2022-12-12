Anna Laudel Düsseldorf presents multidisciplinary artist Hayal Incedoğan’s first solo exhibition "The Century of Loneliness Vol. I" to be held in Germany.

The exhibition involves artworks consisting of different techniques that range from canvas paintings and videos to neon installations and mirrored creations. Curated by Ekrem Yalçındağ, it is designed with holistic dialogues as reflections that develop around the concept of motives and carry the traces of mostly conceptual thinking.

As the title indicates, "The Century of Loneliness Vol. I" is the first part of a two-step exhibition series. In the first edition, Incedoğan depicts a specific period of the 21st century in a different way by addressing the political, economic, sociological and psychological transformations related to the impact of the events that have taken place both in Türkiye and in the world.

The exhibition centers around a comparative interpretation and a holistic language related to the concepts of motif, leitmotif and nostalgia, including literature, music and cinematic references.

On the other hand, the artist invites visitors to a multilayered investigation with readings inspired by various schools such as romanticism, classicism, baroque music, philosophy, literature and art history, to show the path of the art practice from today to the past.

Inspired by a wide spectrum, ranging from the individual to the collective, and from politics to psychology, the exhibition revisits many issues that have been ignored and left out of the main arteries of the century.

Offering a new perspective with an aim to establish multidisciplinary dialogues with its visitors, the exhibition can be visited at Anna Laudel Düsseldorf until 10 March.