Following YouTuber Logan Paul and artist Mike Winkelmann, Canadian singer, songwriter and record producer Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, known professionally as The Weeknd, has caught on to the trend of non-fungible tokens (NFT). Teaming up with Nifty Gateway, the singer said the sale will have two main components, which are an unreleased song and a limited edition art developed by Strange Loop Studios.
Excited to announce that my first NFT drop is taking place on Saturday at 2:00 pm EST on @niftygateway. The collection will feature new music and limited edition art. I developed the artwork with Strange Loop Studios pic.twitter.com/627BO4JekK— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) March 31, 2021
Nifty Gateway is the marketplace that worked with Beeple to auction off a piece of digital art for $6.6 million earlier this year. Sharing his collaboration with the marketplace on his social media, the 2021 Super Bowl headliner tweeted that the collectible will have a new song and a limited edition artwork. The new song is an NFT exclusive piece, meaning that it won’t be made available on any digital platform in the future.
The auction will feature a flash sale of different visual art pieces, each with random and filtered clips of the song. A 24-hour auction of never-before-seen artwork, accompanied by the song in its full and unfiltered version, will follow.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.