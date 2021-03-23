Daily Sabah logo

Growing NFT craze: World's most expensive crypto artworks

by DAILY SABAH Mar 23, 2021 2:05 pm +03 +03:00

Perhaps the artwork that many people think of when it comes to nonfungible tokens (NFT) is the "Nyan Cat." It was sold last month for 300 ethereums ($505,242).

(Shutterstock Photo)

"The Complete Mf Collection" by Mike Winkelman, known as Beeple, was sold by the art platform Nifty Gateway for $777,777.77. Produced as a nonfungible token (NFT), this work is perhaps the most interesting item on the list because it's the only sale that includes a physical object. Also, the artist's hair is included in the package.

Still shot from Twitter video / @niftygateway

Musician Steve Aoki released his music video “Hairy” as a nonfungible token (NFT) on March 8, 2021. The video, sold at Nifty Gateway, broke a record by being sold for $888,888.88. It made history as the most expensive single in the world.

Still shot from Twitter video / @niftygateway

The 16-second "Not Forgotten, But Gone" video by artist WhIsBe, featuring a golden spinning candy bear, sold for $1 million at the Nifty Gateway. The artist sells a variety of nonfungible tokens (NFT) made up of several different candy bears on the platform.

Still shot from Twitter video / @ivgalleryla

Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey's first tweet was put up for sale as a nonfungible token (NFT). The current bid is currently $2.5 million. Dorsey announced the auction earlier this month and that he will donate the earnings to charities.

Archive Photo

Digital art platform Nifty Gateway announced on Twitter on Feb. 24 that Beeple's work "Crossroad" was sold for $6.6 million.

Still shot from Twitter video / @niftygateway

Two tradable CryptoPunk art images were sold as the two best deals of all time for CryptoPunk avatars. The CryptoPunk 7804 male figure with a pipe sold for $7.57 million and the CryptoPunk 3100 figure with a bandana fetched $7.58 million.

(Shutterstock Photo)

The highest value nonfungible token (NFT) sale to date was "Everydays: The First 5,000 Days," which was auctioned by crypto artist Beeple at Christie's. The digital artwork, a compilation of 5,000 pieces, sold for $69.4 million.

(Reuters Photo)

