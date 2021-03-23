Growing NFT craze: World's most expensive crypto artworks

"The Complete Mf Collection" by Mike Winkelman, known as Beeple, was sold by the art platform Nifty Gateway for $777,777.77. Produced as a nonfungible token (NFT), this work is perhaps the most interesting item on the list because it's the only sale that includes a physical object. Also, the artist's hair is included in the package.
The 16-second "Not Forgotten, But Gone" video by artist WhIsBe, featuring a golden spinning candy bear, sold for $1 million at the Nifty Gateway. The artist sells a variety of nonfungible tokens (NFT) made up of several different candy bears on the platform.
Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey's first tweet was put up for sale as a nonfungible token (NFT). The current bid is currently $2.5 million. Dorsey announced the auction earlier this month and that he will donate the earnings to charities.
The highest value nonfungible token (NFT) sale to date was "Everydays: The First 5,000 Days," which was auctioned by crypto artist Beeple at Christie's. The digital artwork, a compilation of 5,000 pieces, sold for $69.4 million.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.