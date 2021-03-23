Growing NFT craze: World's most expensive crypto artworks

"The Complete Mf Collection" by Mike Winkelman, known as Beeple, was sold by the art platform Nifty Gateway for $777,777.77. Produced as a nonfungible token (NFT), this work is perhaps the most interesting item on the list because it's the only sale that includes a physical object. Also, the artist's hair is included in the package.

Still shot from Twitter video / @niftygateway