Istanbul is buzzing with cultural activities this week, offering everything from theater performances and concerts to exhibitions and festivals. The city’s diverse venues are showcasing both classic and contemporary works, ensuring there’s something for every arts enthusiast.

Theater highlights

The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (iBB) City Theaters will present a wide array of plays from Jan. 7 to 11. Performances include "Cadı Kazanı" ("The Crucible") at the Harbiye Muhsin Ertuğrul Stage, "Yaftalı Tabut" at Müze Gazhane professor Sevda Şener Stage, "Sivrisinekler" ("Mosquitoes") at Kadıköy Müze Gazhane Meydan Stage, "Kahvaltıya Kalsana" at Usküdar Kerem Yılmazer Stage and "Öylece Durur Zaman" at Usküdar Musahipzade Celal Stage. Additional shows include "Gözlerimi Kaparım Vazifemi Yaparım" at Umraniye Stage, "Oscar" at Kağıthane Sadabad Stage and "Gölge" ("Shadow") at FSM Kültür Sanat Merkezi-Rasim Öztekin Stage. Tomorrow, theater lovers can catch "Gök Kubbe" at Yenibosna Dr. Enver Ören Culture Center.

Children’s theater also takes center stage on Jan. 11, with productions such as "Merhaba Çocuk" ("Hello, Child") at Harbiye Muhsin Ertuğrul Stage, "Benim Küçük Yıldızım" ("My Little Star") at Kağıthane Sadabad Stage, "Masal" ("Fairy Tale") at Usküdar Musahipzade Celal Stage, "Fındıkkıran" ("The Nutcracker") at Umraniye Stage, "Rüya" ("Dream") at Kadıköy Müze Gazhane professor Sevda Şener Stage and "Çöpsüz Dünya" ("A World Without Waste") at FSM Kültür Sanat Merkezi-Rasim Öztekin Stage.

At the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM), audiences can experience Istanbul Meydan Meşkleri’s "Sema Nedir Bilir misin? Sema Mukabelesi Deneyimi" on Jan. 7, Giuseppe Verdi’s opera "La Traviata" on Jan. 8 and Philip Ridley’s "Işıltılı Haşerat" ("Radiant Vermin") on Jan. 10. Zorlu PSM will host a range of performances including "Bayanlar Baylar Dario Moreno: Bir Gazino Hikayesi" and "Palamut Zamanı" today, "Amadeus" tomorrow and shows like "Aşk Biter mi?" ("Does Love End?") and "Güneşin Oğlu" ("Son of the Sun") throughout the week.

Other notable performances include Fora at DasDas Stage on Jan. 7, "Oyunun Oyunu" at Maximum Uniq Hall on Jan. 9 and "Eşeğin Gölgesi" at Bakırköy Municipality Leyla Gencer Stage on Jan. 10.

Concerts across city

Music lovers have plenty to look forward to. Tomorrow at AKM, Sultan Abdülaziz Eserleri will perform, followed by Üç Büyükler: Barış Manço, Tanju Okan, Cem Karaca Songs and the Türk Telekom Prime Kahve Concerts 'Way Out' Album Launch on Jan. 10. On Jan. 11, audiences can enjoy the Vienna Mozart Orchestra New Year Concert and AKM Sunday Recitals featuring Hasan Gökçe Yorgun & Jiao Li.

Zorlu PSM’s lineup includes the Ayşe Sicimoğlu Quartet on Jan. 7, Cem Yıldız on Jan. 9 and concerts like "Twilight in Concert" and Giuseppe Ottaviani on Jan. 10. Jolly Joker Arena Ataşehir will host Cem Adrian on Jan. 9 and Yıldız Tilbe on Jan. 10, while JJ Atakent Tema and JJ Kartal will feature Oğuzhan Koç, Merve Özbey and Berkay throughout the week.

International acts are also on display. Russian singer Polina Gagarina will perform tomorrow at Rixos Tersane Istanbul, Palestinian music trio Le Trio Joubran will play at Haliç Congress Center on Jan. 10 and Turkish artists Cengiz Özkan and Ender Balkır will perform at local venues this week.

Art exhibitions

Art enthusiasts can explore a range of exhibitions across the city. "Saklı Zamanlar," featuring new works by painter Selahattin Kara, runs from Jan. 8-25 at AKM Gallery. Aziz Murat Aslan’s "Karagöz’ün İlahi Komedyası: Yedi Suret Yedi Yansıma" is open until Febr. 8 at Kadıköy Municipality Karikatür Evi.

Contemporary art program Artists Film International (AFI) is on display at Istanbul Modern, with screenings tomorrow and Jan. 9 at the museum’s auditorium. Other exhibitions include Elvan Alpay’s "Panta Rhei/Works 2021-2025" at Sevil Dolmacı Gallery through Jan. 30, Gökçe Çilekar’s "Işık-Buton" at Bebek Sarnıcı until Jan. 15 and Özge Kahraman’s debut solo exhibition "Karanlığın Hafızası" ("The Memory of Darkness") at Haliç Sanat Feb. 2 through 15.

Juliette Minchin’s first exhibition in Türkiye, "Where the River Burns," features site-specific installations at Zeyrek Çinili Hamam until Jan. 18. Meanwhile, "The Art of James Cameron" at Istanbul Cinema Museum explores the director’s creative process through Feb. 28. Salt Beyoğlu is hosting "90'lardan Beri Halıdayız" ("We've Been at the Tapestry Studio Since the '90s") until March 1 and the Pera Museum presents ("Feelings in Common: Works from the British Council Collection") from the British Council Collection through Jan. 18.