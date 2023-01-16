Istanbul's art hub, Beşiktaş district's Akaretler hosts a solo exhibition "This is Today" by contemporary artist Ebru Kocaer.

Opening its doors in La Visione Gallery, the exhibition has been organized in cooperation with the Baroque Art Gallery and Art for Goodness Association, aiming to create an effect in the art world, under the curatorship of Feride Çelik.

As a nod to pioneer of British pop artist Richard Hamilton's "This is Yesterday" exhibition, "This is Today" questions today's popular culture characters and products. Kocaer employed 35 artworks that deal with popular characters of the past and present through the lenses of contemporary social, cultural, economic, political and technological changes.

The curator Feride Çelik poses with the artwork, Istanbul, Türkiye, Jan. 13, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Art for Goodness Association)

Aiming to support talented artists in the art world, Kocaer will donate a portion of the revenue generated from works sold in the exhibition to the Art for Goodness Association to support the production and motivation of young artists.

Referring to the popular art movement in her paintings, Kocaer reinterprets the objects consumed by today's culture with iconic characters. In most of her paintings, there is sometimes a mere line, sometimes the process of pouring paint and the brush strokes of her children.

Commemorating iconic names such as Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, David Bowie, Michael Jackson, Frida Kahlo, Salvador Dali and Pablo Picasso in her work, she also features prominent names from the cinematography world such as Al Pacino and Johnny Depp. Through her work, she questions what it would be like if famous painters and movie characters walked the streets.

The exhibition will continue until Jan. 23.