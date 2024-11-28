Turkish Airlines (THY), in collaboration with media artist and designer Refik Anadol, presents "Inner Portrait," an innovative art project that made its debut at the Art Basel fair. This project, which explores the inner worlds of individuals through portraits, will be open to art lovers at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) until Dec. 1.

The project delves into the effects of travel on human biology, with a documentary about this theme set to be released soon. The launch event was graced by numerous celebrities from the arts and entertainment world, including Aslı Enver, Fahriye Evcen, Kaan Urgancıoğlu, Sinem Kobal and Ümit Erdem.

Media artist and designer Refik Anadol (C) speaks with visitors at AKM in Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 27, 2024. (AA Photo)

Story behind project

The "Inner Portrait" project centers on four individuals from different cultural backgrounds. Through their travel experiences, biological data was collected and transformed into an artwork. These individuals include Tuikuru, an Amazonian from Brazil, Esther from Kenya, Sahar from Australia who travels to Göbeklitepe and Cappadocia, and Sigurbjörn from Iceland who visits Jordan.

The project’s documentary, directed by BAFTA-winning Jennifer Peedom and shot by cinematographer Renan Öztürk, explores the impact of travel on human biology through the stories of these four characters. The collected biological data, such as heart rate, skin conductivity and EEG readings, were processed to create a digital artwork that reflects their physiological reactions to new environments.

Anadol’s insight on project

In an interview, Refik Anadol expressed his excitement about the project’s debut at Art Basel four months ago. He highlighted the importance of bringing the project to Istanbul, his hometown, calling it a meaningful culmination of years of work. “The project is not only about art; it also incorporates science and technology,” Anadol explained.

He also reflected on the overwhelming interest the project received at Art Basel, noting that it may have been one of the most visited installations in the fair’s history. The exhibition, now in Istanbul, offers a unique experience where visitors can engage with the emotions and journeys of the four individuals in a highly immersive manner.

The creation of "Inner Portrait" took over a year, involving meticulous processes to locate the four individuals, arrange their travels and collect data. Anadol pointed out that despite coming from diverse backgrounds, all four participants showed remarkably similar brain signals when traveling for the first time. This similarity across cultures highlights the universal nature of human experience.

Professor Ahmet Bolat, chairperson of the board of Turkish Airlines, emphasized that the "Inner Portrait" project goes beyond mere journeys – it is a deep, transformative experience for travelers and the audience. Turkish Airlines, as the flag carrier of Türkiye, aims to promote the country’s cultural values worldwide, and it is proud to support projects that bridge cultures through art.

About project

"Inner Portrait" is a digital art project that explores the inner worlds of four individuals who have never traveled abroad. During their journeys, biological and neurobiological data were gathered through advanced technology such as EEG sensors and neuroelectrics. These data were then turned into a captivating artwork by Anadol and his team.

The project, which involved 220 contributors from around the world, demonstrates the transformative power of travel. It will be exhibited in other regions globally and its documentary will be released on digital platforms in 2025.