Miami Art Week is back and stronger than ever, bringing with it breathtaking exhibitions. Miami Beach was proud and excited to once again host this incredible gathering, bringing together top contemporary artists, galleries, brand partners and collectors.

Turkish Airlines, the global airline that flies to the most countries, proudly hosted a special Gala Dinner at "The Deck at Island Gardens" in Miami, showcasing the best of Turkish cuisine, culture and creative talent. Coinciding with the artistic and cultural calendar in the city of Miami, the event served as a prestigious opportunity to promote Türkiye.

The mock-up plane “Turquoise” by Ardan Özmenoğlu on display in Miami, U.S., Nov. 29, 2022. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

Bringing together distinguished and preeminent personalities and executives at the intersection of art, culture and business from both Türkiye and the U.S., the gala offered an opportunity for attendees to connect, mingle and witness the wonders of Türkiye. World-renowned actor, director and narrator Morgan Freeman, who has appeared in Turkish Airlines' advertising campaigns and most recently in the global carrier’s Super Bowl commercial, also made an appearance. Other notable guests included Turkish celebrities such as Kerem Bursin, Cansu Dere and Melis Sezen.

Freeman commented on the event and partnership with Turkish Airlines, stating: “It’s a pleasure to join Turkish Airlines for this memorable occasion that exemplifies its dedication to celebrating Turkish traditions and culture. As a long-time partner, it’s been an honor to support the brand through its continued growth and expansion and this exhibition is truly a depiction of its grandeur and evolution as an esteemed household name in global travel.”

Also commenting on the event, Turkish Airlines Chairperson of the Board and the Executive Committee Ahmet Bolat said: “Strengthening our positioning as the airline that connects people, places and cultures, Turkish Airlines proudly hosted this event as a true cultural exchange and a testament to our commitment of connecting worlds. Coming together to share art, food and music is undeniably the most authentic way to experience a culture and we hope our guests took with them a fond memory of Turkish tradition and hospitality. We’re especially proud to uplift native talent by partnering with Ardan Özmenoğlu and we applaud her achievement in bringing this dynamic project to life.”

(L-R) Ardan Özmenoğlu, Cansu Dere and Funda Karayel at the gala dinner, Miami, U.S., Nov. 29, 2022. (Photo by Funda Karayel)

The gala dinner featured the “CONNECT” art exhibition and live music from Turkish pianist Ayşe Deniz Gökçin. Turkish Airlines commissioned versatile Turkish contemporary artist Ardan Özmenoğlu, known for taking post-it notes and turning them into 3D paintings, to create a one-of-a-kind art piece for the occasion. The exhibition unveiled Ardan’s custom creation for Turkish Airlines titled “Turquoise” – a mock-up plane and the airline's logo covered with post-it notes and traditional Turkish motifs, such as rug patterns and ceramic designs, representing Anatolia’s rich culture that resonates with human history and art.

The art piece takes its name from the turquoise color, a reminder for Ardan of Istanbul’s Bosporus and the Mediterranean Sea. The color of “Turkish Turquoise” ranges from blue through various shades of green, to greenish and yellowish gray, representing wisdom, serenity, protection, good fortune and hope. Ancient people believed in its profound power to protect, as well as its tranquil energy and its association with enduring love. The word “Turquoise” is often used to describe beautiful seas and skies, and fittingly, Türkiye is a place where you find not just beaches with turquoise waters, but a turquoise coast that stretches for thousands of miles. The airline’s emblem takes inspiration from the wild goose – the only living creature capable of flying across continents at an altitude of 9,000 meters (nearly 30,000 feet), where most creatures cannot breathe. The head of the wild goose, which does not touch the frame of the logo, symbolizes that it can fly freely.

The artwork was showcased as a reinterpretation of Turkish Airlines’ logo and a mock-up plane. Time-lapse videos of the creation process were also on display to showcase Ardan’s creative process in developing the piece. Since her first exhibition in 2006, Ardan’s unique work has been featured in over 50 exhibitions in the U.S. and abroad including Türkiye, Germany and the U.K. Her art pieces will also be presented during Miami Art Basel week.