Gama Gallery, synonymous with artistic innovation and creativity, is set to captivate art enthusiasts with its upcoming “Time and Space” exhibition opening on Sept. 13 at the world-renowned Pera Palace Hotel.

“Time and Space” promises to be a convergence of artistry and creativity, pushing the boundaries of visual storytelling. In this line, the exhibition brings together four highly accomplished photographers, each offering a unique perspective on the theme.

‘Rebirth’

In Ayşegül Dinçkök’s “Rebirth” photography exhibition, factors such as violence, illegal hunting, plastic waste, pollution and inequality are depicted. It showcases a world where all necessary measures have been taken in a challenging world where these factors exist and where living beings coexist in perfect harmony on Earth, creating suitable living conditions for the resurgence of mermaids and inviting people to take care of the future of our world.

Dinçkök, her passion for the depths into reality by capturing the unique creatures living in the depths through her underwater photography, opened her first underwater photography exhibition at the Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University (MSGSÜ), Tophane-i Amire Culture and Art Center. As a professional diver, Dinçkök has achieved numerous successful projects in Türkiye and worldwide through her exhibitions.

She also has joined forces with world-record-holding free diver Şahika Ercümen to create mesmerizing underwater artworks.

A photograph from Ceylan Atuk's "Shadow of the Past" series. (Photo courtesy of Gama Galley)

‘Shadow of the Past’

The “Shadow of the Past” exhibition tells the story of a pavilion built in 1896 in the Sarıkamış district of Kars by Czar Nicholas Alexandrovich for the recovery and health of his son Aleksi, who was suffering from hemophilia. The pavilion was once where Czar Nicholas Alexandrovich and his family spent enjoyable moments and were quite happy together. However, a series of wars, poor governance, impoverishment of the people, uprisings and the government’s indifference ultimately led to a tragic fate for the czar and his family.

Atuk, initially starting in Switzerland, continued her art education with various workshops, primarily focusing on painting, in Türkiye. Her curiosity about photography led her to pursue formal education in this field. Her experience in fine arts further liberated her in the field of photography. She believes that each photographer she learned from contributed to her strong foundation and she has received awards in many competitions where she applied her expertise.

Koray Erkaya

Koray Erkaya’s unique vision and artistic talent captivate audiences worldwide. In fine arts photography, Erkaya has produced remarkable works at 45 international exhibitions in the last 10 years and has hosted six successful personal photography exhibitions. Erkaya’s photography unveils the profound inner exploration of his creative world.

After graduating from the MSGSÜ, Koray Erkaya, who focused on advertising photography and architectural photography, worked as the official photographer for Camel Trophy for five years. He has been recognized as one of the world’s top 200 advertising photographers by Lurzer’s Archive Mag magazine.

‘The Trace’

In his 9th series, “The Trace,” currently showcased at the Biennale Countless Cities in Sicily, Can Sarıçoban applies various painting and collage techniques to the photographs he took while working at Paris Fashion Week. This exhibition questions the glamorous world of fashion and reinterprets the expressions of capitalism.

Through minimalist painting interventions and carefully selected objects, Sarıçoban presents the criticism of consumer culture and superficiality with a rich visual language. Elements like needles, thread and pieces of coins not only provide an aesthetic contribution but also add depth to the theme of the work.